Ahead of their Premier League opener against Brentford on Friday night, Arsenal have offered an update on injured trio Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Magalhaes, per their official website.

There’s some hopeful news on the Partey front with the club reporting that the midfielder is expected to be back in training by the end of the month.

Partey, who endured a difficult debut season following his big-money transfer from Atletico Madrid, suffered an injury to his right ankle ligaments in the friendly defeat to Chelsea.

Nketiah was also sidelined with a right ankle injury in that tie, but the young striker has been left with bruising that is expected to keep him out of training until early September.

Early September also seems to be the targeted period for a return to training for Gabriel Magalhaes, who suffered a knee injury whilst away with the Brazilian Olympic squad.

Arsenal aren’t completely shattered in midfield following the Partey setback, though they would’ve been if they decided to sell Granit Xhaka to Roma after all the approaches this summer.

Gabriel, like Partey, is another starter from last season who will be unavailable for the beginning of the new campaign, but the Gunners recruited Ben White in a marquee deal so they may be able to manage at centre-back for the time being.