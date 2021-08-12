Arsenal given serious hope over Martin Odegaard transfer after latest Real Madrid decision

Martin Odegaard certainly did enough last season to earn a chance to prove himself with Real Madrid this summer, but it appears that it could be a case of history repeating itself.

After his return from Real Sociedad he was hyped up but barely got to play, and it now looks like he’s not going to get a proper chance at the Bernabeu again.

The interest from Arsenal is still there and the rumours haven’t gone away, so the fans will be very interested to see that the Norwegian hasn’t been listed in Real’s squad for next season.

Those actions suggest that he’s not needed and he could even be available on a permanent transfer if they’re not even going to include him in the squad for now, so it will be interesting to see if Arsenal do manage to make a move for him after this.

It’s also noteworthy that Gareth Bale is listed, so it’s very possible that he’ll get another chance.