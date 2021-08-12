Arsenal are ready to make their move for Martin Odegaard, according to the latest report from Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have had their eyes on a permanent move for the Norwegian midfielder since his impressive loan spell at Arsenal in the second half of last season.

But so far it has been setback after setback with Odegaard returning to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of this season, keen to fulfil a dream of being a Real Madrid starter.

The saga is not over, however. That’s because there is uncertainty over whether Odegaard will get regular opportunities with Los Blancos this season amid the presence of the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde and Isco.

If Odegaard is not going to get opportunities, it’s thought he will make a decision to leave Real Madrid for good this season, with only two years remaining on his current contract.

Martin Ødegaard has always been Arsenal priority, more than Maddison. Arsenal board now waiting for Real Madrid final decision on Ødegaard future – they’d be ready to bid for the Norwegian talent. ?? #AFC #Real Joe Willock deal with Newcastle will be ‘completed soon’. #NUFC https://t.co/QGPyiN2NT4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2021

And according to Fabrizio Romano, with Arsenal yet to find a creative midfielder, they are ready to make a bid should Odegaard decide to leave the Spanish capital.

This could be one to keep an eye on with Real Madrid having three La Liga games before the end of the transfer window, meaning the Norwegian will get a good idea of where he stands before the window slams shut.