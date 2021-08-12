Mikel Arteta dodges question about where he wants Arsenal to finish with embarrassing non-answer

Mikel Arteta has avoided setting a target for Arsenal in terms of where he wants them to finish in the Premier League table this season.

The Gunners have under-achieved in recent times and it would undoubtedly help the fans if they heard some ambition from Arteta, but he gave something of a non-answer when quizzed about what kind of league finish he was expecting from his players ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal take on Brentford in their opening game tomorrow, but it seems Arteta is just focusing on getting three points from that fixture instead of thinking about how the team might look by next May…

Arsenal fans won’t be too impressed by this, as it perhaps suggests Arteta isn’t confident enough to really push his players to finish higher than last year.

