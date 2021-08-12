Arsenal are reportedly looking set to agree a deal with Lazio to send midfielder Lucas Torreira on loan to the Stadio Olimpico for the season.

The Uruguay international hasn’t really settled at Arsenal, despite looking a promising young talent when he first joined the Gunners from Sampdoria back in the summer of 2018.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, it now looks like an agreement is more or less in place between Torreira and Lazio, with Arsenal likely to green-light the move.

This would be an initial loan, with a view to a permanent transfer for Torreira, who is said to be a top target for new Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri, according to the report.

Having shown what he can do in Serie A in the past, this looks like the right move for Torreira as he tries to revive his career.

The Uruguay international has had a difficult time in north London and also failed to impress much whilst on loan at Atletico Madrid last season.

This would not be the first time we’ve seen a talented player simply fail to adjust to a new league, with Torreira certainly seeming like someone with a great deal of potential, but who also needs his circumstances to be just right in order to shine.

Arsenal fans won’t be too fussed to see the 25-year-old moving on, with Mikel Arteta having plenty of other quality options in midfield in the form of Thomas Partey and summer signing Albert Sambi Lokonga.