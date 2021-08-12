Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responds to Lionel Messi sealing PSG transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken out on Lionel Messi’s transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish tactician played for both Barca and PSG during his playing days, and admits he is sad to see Messi leave the club he spent his entire career with up until now.

The Argentine came to the end of his contract at the Nou Camp and bid farewell to the club with an emotional press conference at the Nou Camp at the weekend before his move to PSG was officially announced later in the week.

Arteta is saddened by Messi’s Barcelona exit, though he also admits that it was for the good of the club to let him go due to their financial situation.

The Gunners manager also admitted it’s going to be great to see Messi playing alongside talents like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe up front at the Parc des Princes.

Few could argue that that’s going to be an entertaining trio to watch in action, but many football romantics will also be disappointed to see Messi leaving Barcelona for a mega-rich club like PSG in these circumstances.

“He’s been the best-ever player on the planet. He was raised in Barcelona, a similar part to where I was [raised],” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“To let him go the way it happened, it’s sad, but it tells you, it’s the financial crisis. As sad as it is, they had to do it, to save the club.

“Excitement and attention. Straight away, you could see everyone in Paris, how excited they are. The team they are building is incredible.”