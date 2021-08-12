Video: Journalist surprises host with claim about Bernardo Silva rejecting Arsenal transfer offer

Journalist Filipe Dias has dropped the bombshell that Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva has rejected a transfer offer from Arsenal.

The Portugal international has been a top performer for City, though he slightly fell down Pep Guardiola’s pecking order last season.

Still, it seems Silva won’t be opting to leave the Etihad Stadium for a move to Arsenal, according to Dias in the video clip below.

The revelation surprised his host, with this saga seemingly kept surprisingly successfully under the wraps until now…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Arsenal could do with a signing like this to give them more options in attack, with Mikel Arteta losing Mesut Ozil back in January, while Martin Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, but has since returned to parent club Real Madrid.

Still, the Gunners will apparently have to look elsewhere as it seems Silva is not prepared to make this step down after playing in the Champions League and challenging for major honours with City, something he wouldn’t really be doing in north London.

