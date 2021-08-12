Brazilian club hopes Diego Costa abandons ambitions to remain in Europe

Atletico Madrid
Posted by

Diego Costa insisted on leaving Atlético Madrid last December since his minutes as a starter had decreased. Last year’s departure from the Spanish side hasn’t resulted in what the striker would’ve hoped since he remains without a club.

The Spain international continues to look for a new venture, but it appears as though Costa will not be continuing his career in Europe.

More Stories / Latest News
“I want you 100% to stay” – Everton defender doesn’t want to see James Rodríguez leave
Premier League player lounges will remain closed next season because of Covid
Video: ‘It was not spontaneous’ – Tuchel’s penalty shoot-out tactics pay off for Chelsea

According to MundoDeportivo, the two proposals the veteran striker had to continue in Europe have ended up falling since neither Besiktas nor Benfica will offer a salary that Costa believes he deserves.

Returning to Brazil seems like the most viable option for Costa at this point in his career since the most interesting proposal he currently has is from Atlético Mineiro. The South American club feels very optimistic about reaching a contract agreement with the player.

Nonetheless, if a return to Brazil is out of the question for Costa, he’ll have to lower his wage demands as they’re too rich for some clubs to pay, considering the striker is 32-year-old.

More Stories Atletico Mineiro Besiktas Diego Costa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.