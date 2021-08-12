Brazilian club is optimistic on reaching a deal for Chelsea starlet

Chelsea has stopped all potential negotiations regarding outgoing transfers as they seal the arrival of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

This freeze affects Brazilian club Flamengo, who have been persistent in their desire to land midfielder Kenedy for the last few weeks. Globo Esporte reports the negotiation that the board faces with the most significant optimism is Kenedy.

Even though he didn’t go to London to deal directly with Chelsea, Flamengo club chiefs Braz and Spindel have kept in touch with the Blues representatives. Furthermore, they believe that the player’s desire will be decisive as the transfer window will close in a few weeks.

Kenedy spent last season on loan at Granada. The 25-year-old has polls from European clubs but gives priority to Flamengo or plans to stay at Chelsea. The Blues’ are focusing on finalizing their transfer for Lukaku, which meant that the future of the players who are returning from loan stints would be defined later. Regardless, the Rio de Janeiro-based club is closely monitoring the situation.