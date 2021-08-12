Newcastle United have reportedly approached Roma about a potential transfer deal for Spanish winger Carles Perez.

The 23-year-old has impressed in Serie A and previously came through the illustrious La Masia youth academy at Barcelona, though he never made much of an impact in their first-team.

Still, reports now claim Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is keen to add Perez to his squad this summer as he also closes in on another exciting deal for Joe Willock.

The Magpies are putting a fine squad together at the moment as they look to improve on their performances last season, when they mostly battled against relegation.

Perez looks like he could represent a good option for Newcastle, with Roma expected to be ready to sanction a loan move.

NUFC probably can’t afford a permanent deal for Perez at the moment, with the club likely to spend much of their budget on a £25million move for Willock.