Manchester City are refusing to quit in their pursuit of Harry Kane as transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports that they are preparing a new €150m (£127m) bid to put forward to Tottenham Hotspur.

Romano reports that the Manchester outfit’s hierarchy are plotting a new bid for the prolific 28-year-old, with Pep Guardiola’s side ready and waiting to lodge it should Spurs’ stance on Kane change.

It’s clear that any deal for Kane will require the British transfer record that City just set with their £100m capture of Jack Grealish, per BBC Sport, to be bested considerably.

Guardiola’s men would be near-unstoppable if they managed to secure the signature of Kane, he already sits seventh in the Premier League’s all-time scoring list and may well be favoured to break the 260-mark set by Alan Shearer if he was to join City.

EXCL. Manchester City are not giving up on Harry Kane deal. Man City board preparing a new bid for €150m – if Spurs stance will change ???????? #MCFC Tottenham have not received any new proposal for Kane yet, and want to keep him – Man City strategy is to be ready… and wait #THFC pic.twitter.com/XoUwTU3QmL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2021

As it stands, Kane will return to training with Spurs on Friday, should the England captain provide a negative Covid-19 test.