Harry Kane set to see Tottenham wages DOUBLED in attempt to block Man City transfer

Harry Kane is reportedly set to earn himself a huge new contract at Tottenham if he snubs a transfer to Manchester City.

The England international has been a world class performer for Spurs and looks like he could try to force a big move this summer as City continue to be strongly linked with him.

According to Todo Fichajes, Tottenham now hope to offer Kane a huge new deal on double his current wages in order to keep him in north London.

It will be interesting to see if Kane accepts this, or if he decides to keep on trying to get his transfer to City in order to win trophies.

Kane seems ideal for City after the departure of Sergio Aguero, so they’ll be hoping the 28-year-old doesn’t back down and accept an improved Spurs offer.

Todo Fichajes suggests Kane might be inclined to take the money, which would supposedly see him earn €20million a season.