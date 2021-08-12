“I want you 100% to stay” – Everton defender doesn’t want to see James Rodríguez leave

James Rodríguez made another live stream Twitch, accompanied by Everton FC and Colombia national teammate Yerry Mina.

The two Everton players answered the fans’ questions on the stream and talked about their future in England and what is to come with the Colombian National Team as AS relayed the comments.

After the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, there were questions whether Rodríguez would remain with The Toffees considering the Italian tactician brought him over, and the 30-year-old has one year left on his contract.

There are rumors over a potential move elsewhere, but his teammate Mina doesn’t want his compatriot to leave Everton as he feels they could make history with the Premier League club.

“I want you 100% to stay. We are going to make history here (in Everton) and in the National Team. There is James for a while,” Messi said.

Over the summer, Colombia manager Reinaldo Rueda decided to leave Rodríguez off the Copa America squad, a controversial decision in the South American country. With the FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures a few weeks away he Rodríguez touched on the objectives for Colombia; whether he’s a part of the squad remains to be seen.

“Colombia is a country that has to be in a World Cup every four years; it has a lot of talent. And it is not just going; you have to compete well, we have to reach a semis,” Rodríguez said.

“For that, you have to to do things right from a young age, that another 15 years do not pass for another generation to come and qualify for a World Cup.”