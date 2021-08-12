Journalist addresses rumours of Man United moving for former midfielder Ander Herrera

Man United have filled two major needs this summer by signing Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire, but they still need to find someone to properly anchor the midfield.

Nemanja Matic is simply too slow and he’s a liability on the counterattack, McTomina and Fred are energetic and will press but they don’t have the defensive discipline needed to sit and shield the back four.

You could possibly say that Ander Herrera is similar to those two as he’s energetic and likes to press, but he’s an energetic midfielder who can take away the opposition’s best player.

There have been a few rumours about United moving to sign the midfielder back from PSG, but it appears that the move won’t be happening:

PSG ‘s recent activity does mean that the Spaniard could be sold as they try to balance the wage bill, but it appears the return to Old Trafford isn’t on.

