Chelsea working to agree £90m transfer deal structured in order to get around FFP

Chelsea are reportedly continuing to pursue a transfer deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

However, there is some concern from the Blues that the cost of signing Kounde could see them fall foul of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

The highly-rated young Frenchman has been strongly linked with Chelsea and other top clubs for some time now, but it’s unsurprising to see that he won’t come cheap.

Chelsea face paying as much as £90million in total for Kounde, but 90min report that the west London giants are working on structuring the deal in order to avoid breaching FFP rules.

In a slightly complicated deal, the European Champions are supposedly ready to actually pay more than Kounde’s release clause, but with a chunk of that coming at a later date.

This should help Chelsea get around the FFP issue, and fans will be thrilled if it works out for them.

CFC are already closing in on a deal to sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, and following that up with a top signing at centre-back could make this a dream transfer window for the club.

Kounde’s fine form has also seen him linked with other top sides like Manchester United and Real Madrid, but a move to Stamford Bridge is now looking the most likely for the 22-year-old.