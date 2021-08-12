Leeds United have made progress in their bid to complete their next signing of the summer.

Celtic defender Leo Hjelde has emerged as a target this summer, but up to this point, the Whites had come up against a brick wall in their attempts.

But according to a fresh report from the Yorkshire Evening Post, there has been progress in negotiations between Leeds and Celtic.

The two clubs were stuck in a deadlock for some time, but there now seems to be movement, meaning the Whites are at least a little closer to landing Hjelde.

Fortunately, Leeds aren’t in any real rush given Hjelde is only 17 and very much a signing for the future, the Norwegian yet to make a senior appearance for Celtic.

But the Yorkshire club will want to wrap things up by the end of the transfer window, which closes at the end of this month.

And with that in mind, the progress is significant, and there will be hope an agreement can be reached in the coming weeks.