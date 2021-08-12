Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has heaped praise on exciting young Reds duo Harvey Elliott and Kaide Gordon.

In particular, Alexander-Arnold seems excited about Gordon, whom he described as someone with “frightening” potential.

This will come as exciting news for Liverpool fans, with Elliott perhaps more well known after his move from Fulham and his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers.

Gordon, meanwhile, only recently joined Liverpool from Derby County, and is probably a little further away from being ready to challenge in the first-team as he’s still only 16 years of age.

Alexander-Arnold clearly rates the teenager highly, however, and has spoken to The Athletic about how he wants to become a mentor to the club’s young players, just as the likes of Jordan Henderson were with him earlier in his career.

“I’ve wanted to be with them (Elliott and Gordon) like Hendo was with me — a mentor,” Alexander-Arnold said. “Hendo tried to lead by example and show me the way. Everything I do is trying to set the example for them, just as Hendo did for me.

“I think I’ve got a really good bond with the pair of them. Kaide has so much potential; it’s frightening, really. Same with Harvey. Going out last season and getting experience (seven goals and 11 assists in 42 appearances on loan to Blackburn Rovers of the Championship) has been good for him. Hopefully this season he’ll get some more minutes under his belt and try and establish himself as part of the first-team set-up.

“It’s an exciting time, to see two young lads come through. Kaide will be looking up to Mo (Mohamed Salah) and trying to pick bits from him because, on and off the pitch, Mo is an outstanding athlete and an outstanding person. He looks after himself really well and is dedicated to his craft and the game.

“As a young lad, there aren’t many more places you want to be than Liverpool if you look at how seriously everyone takes the game and how dedicated people are in terms of making them the best version of themselves every day.”

Liverpool have had a quiet summer in the transfer market so far, but if Jurgen Klopp can continue to bring through top youngsters like Elliott and Gordon, they could still have a fine future ahead of them.