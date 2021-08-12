Romelu Lukaku could make second Chelsea debut against Arsenal but will miss Palace opener for Blues

Romelu Lukaku looks in line to make his second debut for Chelsea against rivals Arsenal as the Athletic report that the striker will be unavailable for the Blues’ Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

David Ornstein of the Athletic insists that there are ‘no issues’ with the €115m transfer that is set to take Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge on a five-year contract, but it won’t be finalised just yet.

The Athletic report that the deal is unlikely to be formally completed before Chelsea’s opener against Palace this weekend, so the next match Lukaku could debut in is against Arsenal on August 22.

That Super Sunday showdown certainly provides the platform to mark the Belgian’s return to the Premier League, after two sensational years with Inter Milan.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal fans will be annoyed by this news, they’ll have already been fretting over the tie against their rivals given their poor record against big teams in recent years and it now looks like they’ll also have Lukaku to deal with in the encounter, should he remain fit and be picked by Thomas Tuchel.

Don’t get it twisted though, the pressure will really be on Lukaku to make an impact against the Gunners.