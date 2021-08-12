Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been warned that he faces his toughest season yet.

The Portuguese midfielder has been a sensation since his 2020 arrival from Sporting CP, scoring 26 goals in 51 Premier League appearances from midfield.

He was key last season as United finished second in the Premier League and reached the Europa League final, but things might be more difficult in the coming campaign.

That’s according to former United forward Louis Saha, who believes Fernandes has the task of living up to big expectations in his second full season at Old Trafford.

“This season will also be really tough as everyone’s expectations of him will be very high,” Saha told GentingBet.

“What he’s done is extraordinary and it will be difficult for him to achieve those levels again – for two reasons. Firstly, people now know what he’s capable of and as a result, they will make his game really difficult.”

While Saha thinks Fernandes has a difficult job on his hands, he does believe he could – or perhaps should – get help from the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and new signing Jadon Sancho.

“The burden needs to be shared. United will need to learn to play better as a team,” added Saha. “Players like Sancho, Rashford and Martial will have to contribute.

“It can’t be like it was last year with the overreliance on Fernandes to score all the goals.

“United need to share the load between the team and that will help Fernandes kick on further.”

Given the talent United have already recruited this summer, there will be big pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to challenge for a title, and there’s no doubt Fernandes will be central to those hopes.