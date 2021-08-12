Leicester are closing in on a deal that will see them strengthen in defence following the heartbreaking injury to Wesley Fofana, with Jannik Vestergaard nearing a transfer, according to the Athletic.

The Athletic report that Vestergaard is set to undergo a medical today after Southampton accepted a £15m bid for his services on Wednesday.

The centre-back has also already agreed personal terms with the Foxes, as the East Midlands outfit close in on a necessary addition now that Fofana is expected to be ruled out for around six months.

Leicester could be landing themselves a real coup with the Athletic noting that Spurs, West Ham and Wolves were also keen on Vestergaard, who has 72 Premier League appearances to his name.

The Saints are in line to recoup a solid fee for a player in the final year of his contract, having parted with £18m to recruit Vestergaard back in the summer of 2018, per Sky Sports.

Vestergaard was a starter for the Saints last term, barring the seven top-flight matches he missed due to a knee injury he suffered at the start of the Christmas period.

The Athletic report that the 6ft6 defender, who was a starter for Denmark at the Euros as they reached the semi-finals, was the main target for the Leicester recruitment team and Brendan Rodgers.

Vestergaard looks to offer them a different dimension as it’s added that Rodgers understands he needs more experience at the back as the Foxes switch from their usual tendency of signing younger players.

Leicester supporters will be hoping that the ball-playing 29-year-old has the experience to smooth things at the back for a side who have fallen out of the Champions League spots late on in the last two seasons.