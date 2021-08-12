Mikel Arteta has issued an update on the situation of Joe Willock, who appears to be headed back to Newcastle United.

It emerged this week that Newcastle had finally agreed a deal to sign the midfielder permanently, the BBC reporting a £22million fee had been struck.

But since then, progress has been slow, and heading into the opening weekend of the Premier League season, Willock remains an Arsenal player.

Ahead of this weekend, Gunners boss Arteta has taken a press conference, and he has given an update on the situation of Willock.

He said, as cited by the Chronicle: “The situation is that he is our player and we hold some conversations because it’s not only about what we want to do but the player’s interest.

“What he’s done is put him in a really strong position where he can choose what his future will look like.

“That’s what we’re trying to define right now.”

Willock was excellent for Newcastle after joining on a loan deal in the second half of last season, and Steve Bruce is desperate to sign him up permanently.

But the question looks likely to be whether Willock wants a return to St James’ Park or whether he has other irons in the fire he would like to pursue following his impressive performances last term.