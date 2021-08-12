Chelsea have received a major transfer boost as Inter Milan prepare to replace Romelu Lukaku ahead of his imminent move to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku has been widely reported to be closing in on a move to Chelsea in the last few days, and it now looks like Inter are preparing for life without the Belgium international.

According to Sky Sports, the Serie A giants have held talks over a potential deal to sign Everton striker Moise Kean, who looks likely to be available this summer.

The Italy international spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain but is unlikely to stay at the club now that they’ve signed Lionel Messi.

Lukaku will no doubt be missed at the San Siro, but Kean is a talented young forward who could be an ideal long-term replacement up front.

The 21-year-old has previously shown his potential at Juventus, and it could make sense for him to return to Italy to try and revive his career after a difficult spell at Goodison Park.