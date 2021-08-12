Huge boost for Chelsea as Inter Milan hold talks over signing Romelu Lukaku replacement

Chelsea have received a major transfer boost as Inter Milan prepare to replace Romelu Lukaku ahead of his imminent move to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku has been widely reported to be closing in on a move to Chelsea in the last few days, and it now looks like Inter are preparing for life without the Belgium international.

According to Sky Sports, the Serie A giants have held talks over a potential deal to sign Everton striker Moise Kean, who looks likely to be available this summer.

The Italy international spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain but is unlikely to stay at the club now that they’ve signed Lionel Messi.

Romelu Lukaku looks set to leave Inter Milan for Chelsea
Lukaku will no doubt be missed at the San Siro, but Kean is a talented young forward who could be an ideal long-term replacement up front.

The 21-year-old has previously shown his potential at Juventus, and it could make sense for him to return to Italy to try and revive his career after a difficult spell at Goodison Park.

