Newcastle United strike ‘breakthrough’ in personal terms with Arsenal star Joe Willock ahead of potential £22m transfer

Newcastle United fans will be left reeling with excitement after seeing the latest update from Mike McGrath, the Telegraph reporter shares that they’ve made a breakthrough on the Joe Willock front.

The Telegraph reported a couple of days ago that the Magpies were prepared to meet the £22m demands of Arsenal to bring last season’s hero loanee back on a permanent deal.

McGrath now shares that the Toon outfit have made a ‘breakthrough’ in negotiating personal terms with the 21-year-old, personally convincing the ace seemed to be the main stumbling block as Luke Edwards noted in a brilliant piece from the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards at the start of the month.

Willock was the driving force behind Steve Bruce’s side storming away from the relegation zone after he arrived on loan in the January transfer window.

The England youth international scored eight times in 14 Premier League appearances for the Magpies, bagging in each of his last seven top-flight outings of the season.

#NUFC Newcastle have made breakthrough in negotiating personal terms for Joe Willock, who will join from #Arsenal :: (below from @LukeEdwardsTele on the deal) https://t.co/lTyI3xDwW4 — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 12, 2021

Willock certainly showed that he has the ability to be a starter at Premier League level during his loan spell, not limited to the fringe or rotation role that he may have if he remained in north London.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta just reiterated in a pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against Brentford that the decision is in Willock’s hands.

Willock showed that he’s the perfect style of player for this Newcastle side, the youngster has the bundles of energy that Bruce’s side lacked in the middle of the park before his arrival.