Tottenham are reportedly making Sporting Lisbon defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha one of their top priorities in the transfer market now, according to A Bola.

The 26-year-old has really caught the eye with both Sporting and the Portuguese national team, with Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo said to be a long-time admirer.

A Bola claim that Nuno also held an interest in Palhinha during his time in charge of Wolves, and it might be that he’ll finally get the chance to work with him this season as the report suggests Spurs are stepping up their interest in the player.

Tottenham have made a decent start to the summer by bringing in Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil, but most fans would probably agree that further additions are still needed.

The north London giants only finished 7th in the Premier League last season, and will be keen to try to get back into the running for a top four place this term.

To do that, however, it will surely take some new blood as the club look in need of rebuilding much of the squad that peaked a few years ago under Mauricio Pochettino.

Palhinha looks like he could be ideal to give Spurs something a bit different in midfield, provided he can settle in in English football if he does end up making the move.