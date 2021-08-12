Paul Pogba now “highly likely” to leave Manchester United on a FREE

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is now highly likely to leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

The France international is into the final year of his current deal at Old Trafford, and has been linked with a move away for much of this summer.

However, Pogba is yet to reach an agreement with any other club, with a move to PSG now not likely after their signing of Lionel Messi.

United fans will be relieved to be keeping hold of Pogba for the time being, but it still looks like he won’t be extending his stay with the Red Devils beyond the end of this season.

Latest reports claim Pogba’s plan now is to see out his contract and leave United on a free for the second time in his career.

The 28-year-old notably walked out of Man Utd for a move to Juventus earlier in his career, only to then return to Manchester in a big-money move in 2016.

Things haven’t really worked out for Pogba, though, with the Frenchman proving somewhat inconsistent and often making headlines for the wrong reasons.

One imagines Pogba will have plenty of suitors next summer, however, having been linked with PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and a possible return to Juventus.