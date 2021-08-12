Arsenal see talks over potential £30million transfer break down

Arsenal could reportedly be set to end their transfer pursuit of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after talks broke down.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners have been unable to reach an agreement on Ramsdale, who is valued at around £30million by Sheffield United.

The England international has shown some promise in his time at Bramall Lane, but many Arsenal fans will probably be slightly relieved that their club won’t pay over the odds for him.

£30m seems like a lot for a player like Ramsdale, who remains relatively inexperienced at the highest level, and who wouldn’t necessarily have been an upgrade on Bernd Leno.

Arsenal should probably be aiming higher if they want to improve their current squad and give Mikel Arteta the best chance of guiding this team back into contention for a top four spot.

For £30m, there are surely better ‘keepers out there that could come in and truly push Leno out of Arteta’s starting XI and onto the bench.

The Mirror add that Arsenal also hold an interest in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, but a goalkeeper is currently their priority.