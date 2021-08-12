Aaron Ramsdale feels ‘gutted’ after the a potential transfer to Arsenal broke down, according to Sun reporter Tom Barclay.

Barclay reports that the North London outfit informed the 23-year-old that they would be pursuing other targets after failing to meet the demands of Sheffield United.

The Athletic reported last night that the two clubs failed to agree a transfer fee for the £35m-rated ace, with Arsenal unwilling to offer Sheffield a guaranteed initial fee of £20m for the stopper.

It’s added that Gunners and Blades chiefs met in Hertfordshire for face-to-face talks on Wednesday, but instead of a breakthrough it ended up being a breakdown, much to Ramsdale’s dismay.

See More: Arsenal look set to agree deal to loan out midfielder with view to permanent transfer

Understand Aaron Ramsdale is “gutted” about his move to Arsenal breaking down. Sheffield United’s asking fee proving too much for Arsenal who have informed the player they are now moving onto other targets — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) August 12, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal throw a spanner in the works that could affect Chelsea’s transfer plans Paul Pogba now “highly likely” to leave Manchester United on a FREE Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi together at PSG could be a reality as Kylian Mbappe exit expected

Ramsdale returned to Sheffield United from Bournemouth last summer, but fell to the same fate as the Cherries as he was relegated with the Blades.

The ace’s performances, in a campaign that saw his goal bombarded with shots, impressed Gareth Southgate though as Ramsdale was drafted into the Euros squad after Dean Henderson was injured.