Romelu Lukaku flying to London to complete Chelsea transfer

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly flying to London to complete his transfer from Inter Milan to Chelsea.

The Belgium international looks an exciting potential signing for the Blues, and Sky Sports report that the club’s fans might not have to wait too much longer for everything to be finalised.

Lukaku has already completed part of his medical, according to the report, and is now expected to sign a five-year contract on wages of around £200,000 a week.

Chelsea fans will be hoping an official announcement can come soon, with Lukaku a dream purchase to give Thomas Tuchel a much-needed upgrade on the misfiring Timo Werner.

Werner proved a disappointing signing last summer, scoring only six Premier League goals in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku, by contrast, netted 24 Serie A goals to help Inter win the title, and one imagines his presence could help Chelsea become serious title contenders this term.

The 28-year-old is one of the finest forwards in world football and has already proven what he can do in the English game after his spell at Everton in particular.