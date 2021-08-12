Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could reportedly link up together at long last as Paris Saint-Germain eye up another stunning transfer for next summer.

The Ligue 1 giants announced the signing of Messi from Barcelona this week, and now Spanish outlet AS claim Ronaldo is in their sights to replace Kylian Mbappe, who is in the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

It seems Ronaldo is PSG’s top target to replace Mbappe, who has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool in recent times.

AS claim Ronaldo would leave Juventus for PSG and sign a two-year contract in the French capital, with the plan after that being to move to either the MLS or Qatar.

This would mean Ronaldo was at PSG until the age of 39, and the Portugal international has often spoken of his desire to play at the highest level until he’s in his 40s.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid man keeps himself in exceptional shape, so it’s not impossible, and it would be an incredible highlight to see him and Messi as team-mates.

MORE: INSANE queues for Messi PSG shirt in Paris

The pair have set new standards in a truly golden era for football, but have never been on the same team before.

The prospect of Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar up front for PSG is positively mouth-watering, and it could be a reality in the near future.