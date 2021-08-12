Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has given some advice to Jadon Sancho ahead of what he hopes will be his Red Devils debut against Leeds this weekend.

The England international finally completed a big move from Borussia Dortmund to Man Utd this summer, and fans will be hugely excited to see him in action at Old Trafford after such lengthy speculation.

Sancho has shown himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in the world, and Chadwick is confident he’ll be a great fit for United if he can keep on playing his natural game.

It remains to be seen if Sancho will be thrown straight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s line up, but Chadwick hopes to see him against Leeds and told him how he can be a success at his new club.

“I think the one we all want to see starting the game against Leeds is Jadon Sancho,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He’s the one who’s got everyone excited for this season, so it would be great to see him at Old Trafford making a strong start to the season. Sancho’s the one for me who can get the crowd off their seats, so I’d love to see him start the game.

“He just needs to express himself, that’s the sort of player he is. When he plays with freedom, which he has at Borussia Dortmund, he looks like he can be a real world beater, one of the best in the world.

MORE: World class star “hours away” from finalising Man Utd transfer

“It’s just a case of going to that next level. Dortmund are obviously a massive club but United’s a step up from that. He just needs to play with freedom, glide past players.

“He’s the sort of player any club’s fans enjoy watching play, but especially with the traditions at Manchester United, I think he’ll be a huge, huge success.”