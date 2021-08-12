Arsenal have reportedly had some talks about a potential transfer deal for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

The Gunners could do with strengthening in midfield right now, with doubts over the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny in that position, while Matteo Guendouzi has gone out on loan and Lucas Torreira is expected to leave.

Berge shone in the Premier League last season but has had to deal with relegation down to the Championship for this campaign, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him moving on this summer.

Arsenal have been linked with the £35million-rated Norway international in recent times, and now fresh reports claim they’ve held some discussions over a potential move.

It remains to be seen if this will lead to anything concrete, but one imagines AFC could do a lot worse than sign Berge if the opportunity presents itself.

The 23-year-old still has the potential to keep on improving, so £35m could look like a bargain in a few years’ time.