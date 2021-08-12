Transfer boost for Arsenal as Man United drop interest in star and expect Paul Pogba to sign a new contract

PSG did look like the most probable landing spot for Paul Pogba just now, but their change of plans after Lionel Messi became available could close off the current market for the French midfielder.

That means his best option could be to stay at Old Trafford, and a report from Goal has even suggested that he’s now expected to sign a new contract to extend his spell at Old Trafford.

The signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane should make United serious contenders next season, so if Pogba can stay fit and play well then they will have a very strong team.

There is also a knock-on effect here for Arsenal as it was thought that Wolves star Ruben Neves was going to be signed as the replacement for Pogba, but United have now ended that interest in the Portuguese midfielder because of this Pogba news.

Neves could be a great signing for Mikel Arteta as a midfield base of him combined with Xhaka or Partey should be effective, so this could be good news for Man United and Gunners fans.