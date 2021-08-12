Leicester City have reportedly booked a medical for Jannik Vestergaard ahead of his £15million transfer to the King Power Stadium.

The Denmark international has been a key player for Southampton and it looks like he’s now on his way out of the club with a big move to Leicester.

Football Insider claim that Southampton have accepted a £15million bid for Vestergaard, which should now see him complete a move imminently as he prepares for his medical examination.

Brendan Rodgers is building an exciting team at Leicester and Vestergaard would represent another superb piece of business that puts them a step closer to cementing a place in the top four.

The Foxes have come agonisingly close in recent seasons but continue to just miss out on Champions League qualification.

In Vestergaard, however, they’d be bringing in a proven Premier League player who could make them more solid and able to build on their recent victories in the FA Cup and the Community Shield.