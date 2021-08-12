Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira still has significant transfer funds for the rest of the summer

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira reportedly still has significant money to spend in the rest of the summer transfer window.

The new Eagles boss will undoubtedly be keen to put his own stamp on the squad he’s inherited at Selhurst Park, with long-serving manager Roy Hodgson leaving at the end of last season.

Palace could do with replacing a few of the ageing players in the team, and Vieira should still have the funds to make changes in the weeks to come, according to a report in the Guardian.

The piece suggests that Palace will likely be prioritising the addition of both a new left-back and a new striker before the end of the month, though no specific names have been mentioned.

Palace supporters will no doubt be keen to see how this new era gets going, but there’s no doubt Vieira could still do with bringing some fresh faces in.

The French tactician is in his first Premier League job and it won’t be an easy one if he isn’t backed by the club’s board.