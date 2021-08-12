West Ham United fans have been reacting to the latest display of a reported summer target.

It emerged recently that the Hammers could be preparing a move for Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan this summer.

Villarreal have one too may left-backs, with Alfonso Pedraza and Alberto Moreno at the club, potentially meaning Estupinan could be offloaded this summer.

And with David Moyes looking to strengthen his back line ahead of a return to Europe, it has been reported by Corriere dello Sport that West Ham could make a move.

Whether West ham will make a move remains to be seen, but in the meantime, Estupinan has been in action for the Yellow Submarine.

The Ecuadorian came off the bench in Villarreal’s impressive Super Cup performance against Chelsea, a performance that ended in a penalty shootout defeat.

But Estupinan impressed off the bench, coming close to scoring, though Edouard Mendy kept out his effort.

Here’s how West Ham fans reacted to his performance amid those transfer links.

Someone tell me if those estupiñan rumors were actually true — ????? (@Soucekinho) August 11, 2021

Pervis Estupiñán and Tammy Abraham both on the bench tonight. Cmon West Ham get both these deals done ? — Jake Sheppard ? (@JakeSheppardWHU) August 11, 2021

Pervis Estupinan to West Ham please. His style is made for the Premier League — A (@AT_968) August 11, 2021

Estupinan come to west ham we won the betway cup — Ryan Chapman (@RyRyCSGO) August 11, 2021

Estupinan… get him on the plane to West Ham right now — SL (@sam_lummis) August 11, 2021

