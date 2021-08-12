‘Get him on the plane’ – Some West Ham fans react over transfer target’s latest performance

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United fans have been reacting to the latest display of a reported summer target.

It emerged recently that the Hammers could be preparing a move for Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan this summer.

Villarreal have one too may left-backs, with Alfonso Pedraza and Alberto Moreno at the club, potentially meaning Estupinan could be offloaded this summer.

And with David Moyes looking to strengthen his back line ahead of a return to Europe, it has been reported by Corriere dello Sport that West Ham could make a move.

Whether West ham will make a move remains to be seen, but in the meantime, Estupinan has been in action for the Yellow Submarine.

David Moyes wants more defensive options
More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United make breakthrough in negotiations over Celtic star
Newcastle United make approach for winger transfer
Leicester City book medical for Premier League star after seeing £15m bid accepted

The Ecuadorian came off the bench in Villarreal’s impressive Super Cup performance against Chelsea, a performance that ended in a penalty shootout defeat.

But Estupinan impressed off the bench, coming close to scoring, though Edouard Mendy kept out his effort.

Here’s how West Ham fans reacted to his performance amid those transfer links.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More Stories David Moyes Pervis Estupinan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.