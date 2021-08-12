Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has reportedly got his bags packed for a permanent transfer to Newcastle United.

The talented 21-year-old looks a fine prospect, showing immense quality in a loan spell with Newcastle last season, when he scored a remarkable seven goals across seven consecutive games.

Arsenal fans may be unsure about the decision to sell him, but recent reports suggest the Gunners have accepted around £25million to let him move to St James’ Park on a permanent deal.

According to Football Insider, Willock’s bags are now packed and he’s ready to go, with the move looking close to being completed.

If accurate, this should end up being a superb move for Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who will be under pressure to improve after mostly battling relegation last season.

Magpies supporters will be thrilled to see Willock back at the club after the success of his loan spell, and £25m could end up being great value for money.