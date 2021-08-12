Wright-Phillips convinced Arsenal landing Ben White is a better signing than Raphael Varane to Manchester United

Former Premier League winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has gone viral for suggesting that Arsenal recruiting Ben White is a better signing that Manchester United landing Raphael Varane.

The ex-England international made the claim whilst on talkSPORT in a Soccer Saturday Super 6 podcast, insisting that he ‘personally’ feels that White will fare better than the experienced Frenchman.

Wright-Phillips also stated that he would prefer to sign 23-year-old White to Varane.

The Gunners have recruited White in a deal worth £50m, per BBC Sport, whilst the Red Devils have agreed an initial fee of £34m for Varane, in a deal worth up to £42m, also per the BBC.

Arsenal have confirmed the recruitment of White and fielded the defender in pre-season, whilst United are expected to announce the signature of Varane very soon, according to insider Fabrizio Romano.

Wright-Phillips is convinced that White is exactly what the Gunners are missing:

“Which is one thing that I thought Arsenal missed, a defender like him (White), he’s got an old school mentality but can play football as well.”

Wright-Phillips was then asked if he thought the England defender would fare better than Varane:

“Yes, I personally do.”

“I know it’s a big statement, but he’s (White) used to the Premier League and he’s used to defending a lot for Brighton – week in, week out.”

“Varane’s coming into a whole new league and he’s going to be put under immense pressure.”

Wright-Phillips was then asked who he’d rather sign:

“At this moment, I would definitely say Ben White.”

Whilst there’s every chance that White could prove to be a better signing for Arsenal than the imminent addition of Varane at United, Wright-Phillips’ claims certainly come as a shock.

It’s not often that a serial winner like Varane, who is just 28 years old, is overlooked in favour of a younger talent like White.

At the end of the day, a judgement can only really be made when we look back years from now.