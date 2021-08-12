Bid prepared: Arsenal in advanced talks over potential £22m transfer

Arsenal are reportedly looking ready to make a bid for the transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Switzerland international has shone in the Bundesliga and is now being increasingly strongly linked with the Gunners by Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Their report claims Arsenal are close to submitting an offer for Zakaria, who could be likely to be cleared for a move for a fee of around £22million.

That looks like it could represent great value for Arsenal, who will surely not be entirely satisfied with the form of Thomas Partey since he joined from Atletico Madrid last summer.

Arsenal have signed exciting Belgian youngster Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer, but it remains to be seen if he’s really ready to play regularly for Mikel Arteta’s side.

There could, therefore, surely be room for Zakaria to come in as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, while Matteo Guendouzi has gone out on loan and Lucas Torreira surely has no future at the club.

Zakaria has also recently been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham by German outlet Bild.

Todo Fichajes’ update suggests some negotiations with Gladbach are now reasonably well advanced, so fans will surely be hoping this bargain deal can be struck.