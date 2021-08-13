Talks ongoing: Chelsea striker subject of ‘pushing’ from Italian giants in bid to gazump Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on AS Roma’s attempts to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

Abraham was not given a second of action for Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup, despite the Blues chasing the game for large periods and the 23-year-old having got as many pre-season minutes under his belt as anyone else.

The striker appears to be edging closer to a move away from Chelsea, a club he has played for since he was just seven years old, with AS Roma currently looking like the most plausible destination for him.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter on Friday to give an update on proceedings, with AS Roma director Tiago Pinto apparently in London attempting to convince Abraham to snub Arsenal.

AS Roma are still pushing on Tammy Abraham as priority to replace Dzeko. Talks ongoing in London with Roma director Pinto trying to convince Abraham as he received an approach from Arsenal. ??????? @SkySport #CFC Chelsea are still waiting while Tammy has been called up for tomorrow. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2021

Abraham has a big decision to make, assuming he will be leaving Chelsea, with the propositions on the table being completely different but both potentially beneficial for him in different ways.

Arsenal would give him the chance to prove Chelsea wrong and he’d would certainly help with his efforts to get back into the England squad ahead of the World Cup later next year.

At AS Roma, working under Jose Mourinho, Abraham could thrive, just as many strikers with similar qualities to him have in Italy. Edin Dzeko, his potential predecessor, is one of those.

Abraham is expected to be involved for Chelsea against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, but it may well be his Stamford Bridge farewell. We’d expect movement on this one sooner rather than later.