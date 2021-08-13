With Michail Antonio as their only recognised striker, David Moyes needs to work the transfer market for West Ham and bring in another quality front man before the end of the current window.

As happened last season, if Antonio gets injured, the Hammers have no experienced exponents in reserve to be able to call upon if needed.

To that end, Gabriel Agbonlahor has told Football Insider of the ‘perfect’ solution for the east Londoners, and that is to sign out-of-favour Liverpool star, Divock Origi.

The hero of the Reds’ Champions League campaign will be expected to once again be play second fiddle at Anfield this season.

MORE: Liverpool star ‘frightens’ his team-mates

That precise scenario might benefit the Hammers according to the former Aston Villa man.

“I think he’s exactly what they need,” he said.

“They are desperate for another striker. They only have Antonio, and he gets quite a few injuries.

“Someone like Origi can be the perfect backup. You can bring him on in a game or you can start him if Antonio gets injured.

“He is a threat, definitely. Is he the striker that is going to fire you into the top six next season? Maybe not.”

More Stories / Latest News Medical complete as Leicester work to finalise transfer today Roy Keane gives his verdict on where Man United’s Jesse Lingard should play next season Seven players unavailable for Man United vs Leeds and two attackers are doubts for Red Devils’ Premier League opener

Whether Origi will see it as worthwhile swapping being a reserve at one team for much the same elsewhere is a moot point at this stage.

However, if the Hammers were able to offer him regular football, it’s a no brainer.