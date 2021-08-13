Former Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle striker, Alan Shearer, knows a thing or two about what it takes to win a Premier League title, having done so with Blackburn before his record-breaking move to Tyneside.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Shearer has noted that of the four teams that in his opinion are in with a chance of the title, there is one standout candidate – and for a very good reason.

Though it’s often said that title-winning sides are built on a solid defence, it’s the acquisition of a world-class striker that has seen the former England international tip Chelsea to take the honours.

MORE: Liverpool star ‘frightens’ team-mates

“Lukaku changes that because we know he will score goals. He guarantees lots of them actually, which is why they have gone all out to get him and were willing to spend so much to bring him back to Stamford Bridge,” he said on BBC Sport.

“He is going to be a huge signing for them. Put it this way, he can be the difference between them being champions or not. That’s how important he is.”

There’s little doubt that Lukaku has improved his all-round game, and coming off of a title-winning season in Italy means that the Belgian is full of confidence.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle United is nearing a deal with Santos starlet Florentino Perez’s poor recruitment policy at Real Madrid has been exposed ahead of potential Mbappe signing Colombian manager hopes to see Everton ace on national team ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

If Thomas Tuchel can marshall his team in 2021/22 as well as he did at the back end of last season, the Blues will take some stopping.