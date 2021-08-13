Argentina and United States see a rise in the latest FIFA rankings

FIFA has published its new rankings, and several countries saw their stock rise, with one being Argentina.

La Albiceleste went into the Copa América intending to win the competition, considering it could be the last tournament for Lionel Messi. Argentina would defeat Brazil in the final, handing the 34-year-old his first international trophy with the national team.

With Argentina winning the Copa América this summer, and it’s already affecting their FIFA Ranking. The South American country led by Lionel Messi climbed from eighth to sixth place.

Meanwhile, another country that saw a rise in the rankings is the United States. The Americans climbed ten positions after winning the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup in the summer.

This climb in the rankings is a positive sign for the United States, which is looking to pick itself up after failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Now their focus will be to see this youth movement clinch a spot in next year’s World Cup in Qatar.