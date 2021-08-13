The 2021/22 Premier League season kicks off again on Friday night, with Arsenal taking on London rivals and English top-flight newcomers, Brentford.

On what would normally be expected to be a day full of celebration and expectation, the Gunners have been hit with a huge blow at the 11th hour, and not what Mikel Arteta needs before their season opener.

According to The Athletic, both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are unwell, and neither will be able to play any part in the match.

It presents the Spaniard with the first headache of a season where a vast improvement is required from the Gunners.

With the west Londoners expected to be buoyant in their first ever Premier League match, it was always going to be a tough ask for Arsenal in any event.

News that two of the north Londoner’s main strikers won’t play any part will further boost confidence.

Whoever comes in, in their place needs to step up to the mark from the off to ensure Arsenal don’t start this season as they ended the last.