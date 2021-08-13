The way in which digital journalism has changed over recent years has seen the rise of the fan channel, of which Arsenal Fan TV arguably leads the way.

However, their ‘punditry’ pales into comparison when sat alongside ex-professionals, as some were in a recent Q&A session for Sky’s Overlap programme.

AFTV contributor, Ty, attempted to stand his ground when being pitted against Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Roy Keane, and in truth he never really stood a chance.

With the Gunners’ transfer policy under scrutiny, Ty suggested that his club were allowed to make mistakes in the market, but Carragher was having none of it.

MORE: Liverpool star ‘frightens’ team-mates

“You are bringing David Luiz in. You are bringing Willian in. I can’t get behind that. It’s wrong,” he said, quoted by the Mirror.

“Of course you’re allowed to make mistakes, but make the right mistakes.

“Why are you buying rejects from Chelsea who are over 30? And then giving them big deals and you can’t get rid of them? That’s a mistake before it’s happened. That’s just stupid.”

As can often be seen on AFTV, Ty wouldn’t let the matter drop but continued to be ridiculed as he attempted to explain Arsenal’s failings.

More Stories / Latest News Sky Sports capture Joe Willock arriving in Newcastle to complete £25m transfer from Arsenal Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid moves a step closer with Adidas prepared to help fund the deal Photo: Virgil van Dijk signs new deal with Liverpool until 2025

Both Keane and Neville, perhaps somewhat predictably, agreed with their former professional