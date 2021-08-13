It would appear that Arsenal are closer than ever on Friday morning to acquiring Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis, after the Norwegian was left out of Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid squad for La Liga matches.

The move by the Spanish giants would suggest that Odegaard is only being made available for European competition, but that’s a situation that won’t suit anyone, so a permanent transfer is the most likely outcome.

Having spent a successful period on loan with the Gunners a move was always mooted, but the player decided to go back to the Spanish capital.

That looks to have been the wrong decision after the Mirror reported Real’s decision, with squad lists being published by La Liga.

That Odegaard himself didn’t want to stay when given the chance perhaps hints that he wants to move somewhere other than to the Emirates Stadium.

It’s clear he doesn’t have much of a future at the Santiago Bernabeu in any event.