(Video) Mikel Arteta looks FUMING at Arsenal’s first-half stinker away to Premier League new-boys Brentford

Mikel Arteta looked absolutely furious after emerging for the second-half of Arsenal’s season opening clash with Premier League new-boys Brentford.

With Arsenal having finished eighth in the Premier League last time around, the Gunners would have been looking to get off to a strong start on match-day one of the new campaign.

However, former Barcelona and Liverpool youth player Sergi Canos had other ideas, turning outside Calum Chambers before firing into the back of Bernd Leno’s net in style.

That saw Arsenal head into the half-time break 1-0 down, much to the frustration of Arteta, no doubt. It was written all over his face as he came out for the start of the second period.

While Arteta is the man who takes responsibility for Arsenal’s shortfalls, you have to feel sorry for him in this instance.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were both ruled out of the contest late on, which would have been a considerable mental blow for the squad, to lose two influential figures.

There appear to be sinister forces working against the Spaniard at the Emirates, one which threaten to prevent him ever proving to be a success in charge of the club…