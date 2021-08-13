According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona will register summer signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia on Saturday, which would make them available for the La Liga opener against Real Sociedad.

Sport report that Barcelona were concerned that the duo would be unavailable for their first Spanish top-flight clash of the season, as the club are yet to secure exits for the likes of Samuel Umtiti or Miralem Pjanic, meaning they can’t cut down their bloated wage bill.

It’s added that the hierarchy now believe that Depay and Garcia can be registered tomorrow. They will wait to complete this process for Sergio Aguero, as the striker is injured.

Just like Aguero, Depay and Garcia also arrived at the club on free transfers.

Depay bolsters their forward line, which will need all the help it can get following the departure of Lionel Messi, whilst academy graduate Garcia returns to offer them another option at centre-back.

Ronald Koeman looks to have been helped out for once by the club’s hierarchy, the last thing he needs in the first match of the post-Messi era is to be without a world-class player in Depay and a youngster who could quickly emerge as a key player in Garcia.