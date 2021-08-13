Although it had effectively been and gone in the space of 48 hours earlier this year, the Super League is still a live one, and is troubling the UK government enough to be pushing through punitive action against any English clubs that might seek to re-apply to join it.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have never given up hope that the Super League might eventually become a reality and were the only three clubs not to abandon the project once the other clubs decided it wasn’t right for them, amidst huge supporter backlash.

Now the Liverpool ECHO are reporting that Boris Johnson will usher through powers to the FA and Premier League to kill things stone dead as far as English clubs are concerned.

MORE: Liverpool star ‘frightens’ team-mates

It’s believed that the government have intensified their efforts to have things locked down as soon as practicable.

Quite what that will mean for the two Spanish giants and Juve is anyone’s guess at this stage.

More Stories / Latest News Andros Townsend’s Everton renaissance because of the need for ‘non-stop pressure’ to improve Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal supporters positive update regarding club’s transfer business Carragher says ‘massive outlay’ is what’s behind Liverpool’s lack of transfer business

Given that Barcelona seemingly have preferred to sell Lionel Messi than abandon the Super League says everything about how serious they still are about the concept.