‘Weak, bullied’ – Jamie Carragher doesn’t hold back on the Arsenal defending for second Brentford goal

Not a single member of the Arsenal defensive line showed a good account of themselves as Brentford scored the second in their 2-0 win against the Gunners, Jamie Carragher wasn’t even surprised.

In the 72nd minute of the tie, substitute Mads Bech Sorensen hurled in a long throw-in from the left side, the ball soared towards the near post and wreaked absolute havoc on the Arsenal defence.

First, Ivan Toney flicked on a header despite being sandwiched between Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari, all whilst Bernd Leno decided against challenging for the ball despite it being right in the mix.

Marquee Arsenal signing Ben White missed the ball completely as it bounced, just as he did before Brentford’s opener, leaving two Bees players to tower over a helpless Kieran Tierney at the far post.

Midfielder Christian Norgaard was rewarded for his exceptional leap as he nodded in to a gaping net from a couple of yards out to secure three points for Brentford on their long-awaited top-flight return.

Jamie Carragher was furious as he reacted to the goal whilst on commentary for Arsenal, insisting that this kind of defending is ‘just Arsenal’ at this point.

The former Premier League centre-back burst out with ‘weak’ and ‘bullied’ as he wasn’t even left surprised by the defending from Arsenal, adding ‘new season, same old story.”

Carragher isn’t even surprised when there’s a calamity at the back for Arsenal anymore:

“How would you describe Arsenal’s defending here? It’s just Arsenal. Weak, bullied. Men against boys again.”

“New season, same old story.”

“Don’t win the first one, let it bounce, two Brentford players, get out the way, 2-0.”

Mikel Arteta should be absolutely livid after this calamitous defending from a set-piece situation, the Spaniard should seriously consider ripping up whatever script Arsenal are currently using.

The Gunners have looked weak when it comes to dealing with crosses for some time now (effectively what the mammoth throw-in from Sorensen was), so they really have no one to blame but themselves for not ironing out the issues before the new season started.

Proving that one of the team’s major weaknesses is still a glaring issue is a nightmare start to the campaign for Arsenal, top-flight and cup opposition will be absolutely licking their lips after this disaster.