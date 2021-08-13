This summer’s transfer window has been on the quiet side for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, with thoughts already turning to how well the Reds might cope in 2021/22 given their lack of investment over the last few months.

The perceived need for new players from a supporter perspective isn’t a view that’s necessarily shared by former Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, who has suggested that Michael Edwards and Klopp deserved to be trusted in the transfer market.

That’s because their work over the last few windows has been shown to be both cost effective and bring workable solutions on the pitch.

“We have to remember where the club are at financially because of the pandemic, and they’ve also given a lot of new contracts out, which will be a massive outlay,” Carragher said to the Liverpool ECHO.

“I’d expect one more to come in. But there’s no doubt Liverpool have a large group of players that has to be chipped away at.

“Am I surprised there haven’t been more incomings? I think we are at the stage now where we trust the operation of Liverpool under FSG, Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp.”

Lest we forget that the redevelopment of Anfield will continue apace, and the extending of the famous old ground’s capacity won’t come cheap.

Perhaps the better time to judge their work in the transfer window will be at the end of the campaign.